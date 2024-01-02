Mangaluru International Airport Soars to New Heights Registers Record Passenger Traffic in December 2023

Mangaluru: Concluding the calendar year on a remarkable note, Mangaluru International Airport achieved unprecedented success in passenger traffic during the month of December 2023. Setting a new milestone, the airport facilitated the transit of a record-breaking 2.03 lakh passengers, marking the highest monthly count since its commercial operations commenced on October 31, 2020.

The pinnacle of this accomplishment was witnessed on December 31, 2023, when the airport recorded an astounding 7,548 passengers in a single day, surpassing the previous record of 7,468 passengers set on November 25, 2023.

The notable surge in passenger numbers is attributed to Mangaluru International Airport's consistent performance throughout December, with 12 days surpassing the 7,000-passenger mark. The weekends, especially on December 9-10, 16-17, 23-25, and 30-31, witnessed a substantial influx of travellers, contributing significantly to the overall success. Impressively, the airport recorded footfalls of 7,089, 7,220, and 7,034 in the three days leading up to Christmas.

November 2023 had set a precedent with the airport handling 1.78 lakh passengers, then considered the highest since the commencement of commercial operations. The significant increase in passenger numbers during December further emphasises the positive trend in aviation travel, both domestically and internationally. The airport, expressing pride in its role in fostering this growth, acknowledges the concerted efforts of airlines such as Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo in contributing to this resurgence.

The surge in air traffic movements (ATMs) has been evident since the implementation of the winter schedule on October 29, 2023. In December 2023 alone, Mangaluru International Airport recorded a total of 1,388 ATMs, including 1,096 domestic movements. The upswing in both business and leisure travel has played a pivotal role in the escalating footfalls at the airport. Currently, the airport offers connectivity to nine domestic destinations, including six direct flights, and seven international destinations.

As Mangaluru International Airport continues to break records, the steady rise in passenger numbers reflects a positive trajectory for the aviation industry. The airport remains committed to providing seamless connectivity and contributing to the overall growth of air travel in the region.