Mangaluru publisher’s bold, innovative journey in regional literature

Mangaluru: In an era where regional publishers often remain in the shadows of metropolitan giants, Kallachu Prakashana, a boutique publishing house based in Mangaluru, Karnataka, has carved out a unique space in Indian literature. A

s it marks its 25th year in 2025, the publisher is being widely recognised for its contributions to Kannada and multilingual literature, and for pushing the boundaries of publishing innovation.

Founded in 2000 by writer-publisher Mahesh R Nayak, Kallachu Prakashana has published over 130 titles, primarily in Kannada, but also in Hindi, English, Tulu, Konkani, and Malayalam.

What sets it apart is not just the volume, but the quality and variety of its catalogue. Over the years, the press has introduced more than 70 authors from India and abroad to the Kannada literary scene—often offering first-time writers a platform.

As part of its silver jubilee celebrations, the publishing house is organising Rajat Rangu (Silver Hues), where 25 distinguished individuals in literature and public life will be felicitated. This follows a similar celebration during its 20th anniversary, where 20 achievers were honoured.

But Mahesh R Nayak isn’t resting on legacy. A poet and short story writer himself, he continues to innovate.

In a recent and unusual move, Nayak has blended literary forms—embedding witty, four-line humorous quartets into two of his new short story anthologies.

“This is among the first such experiments in Kannada publishing,” he says. “It gives a double benefit to the reader—offering moments of levity and reflection amid serious narratives.”

The experiment has received encouraging feedback, particularly from younger readers.

Known for designing books in distinctive formats—sometimes combining a short story collection with a poetry section in the same volume—Kallachu Prakashana has also been acclaimed for making literature visually and intellectually appealing.

Its publications are often noted for their compact size, clean design, and rich content.

Mahesh Nayak’s influence goes beyond Mangaluru. He has participated in the Frankfurt Book Fair, the world’s largest trade fair for books, and has helped spotlight regional Indian voices on global platforms. In recognition of his work, he was honoured with the Dakshina Kannada District Rajyotsava Award in 2023, and Kallachu Prakashana received a special citation at the 25th District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

Since 2009, the publisher has also instituted the annual Kallachu Award to recognise contributions to literature and the arts. Additionally, the organisation hosts year-round literary events—poetry readings, lectures, and panel discussions—ensuring that its engagement with literature is both continuous and communal.

At a time when large publishers dominate shelf space and marketing channels, Kallachu Prakashana remains a rare example of how regional publishing, driven by personal passion and creative thinking, can not only survive—but thrive and shape the literary discourse.