Manipal hospital invites LGBTQ member to Independence Day fete

Bengaluru: Manipal group of hospitals celebrated the Independence Day with inclusivity and equality in healthcare as its theme.

In a first, prominent LGBTQ member Adam Pasha was invited to hoist the Indian flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Adam Pasha said, "I am delighted to be given the honour of hoisting the Indian flag this Independence Day by Manipal hospitals.

This is a true mark of freedom and equality for the LGBTQ community and inclusiveness in the healthcare industry. Manipal hospitals had also celebrated this year's pride month by commemorating the LGBTQ community and sponsoring vaccines for the group.

This has certainly helped in keeping our community healthy and safe. This Independence Day, I urge everyone to commit to breaking free from self-doubt, and achieve the freedom to express themselves.''

Adam Pasha has played a significant role in inspiring communities across the globe and is known for making contributions to the advancement of the LGBTQ community's social rights and equality.

On this special occasion, Dr Manish Rai, Director, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, stated, "Our most valuable asset is our people, and we have created a culture of diversity and inclusion as a whole.

This Independence Day, we take a stand for the inclusivity of all in healthcare. We are grateful for Adam Pasha's presence in hoisting our national flag today. His participation in the event is a symbol of our success in bringing equality in healthcare."

Emphasizing the importance of the role of a father in parenting, the Whitefield branch celebrated the day sending the message of gender equality in parenthood. The hospital invited would-be parents to hoist the flag and to be idols for budding young couples.

Deepak Venugopal, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu cluster, Manipal Hospitals, said, "Engaging fathers' in active parenting during pregnancy, child-birth, and growing years through responsive care and stimulation has demonstrated improvement in the child's physical and mental wellbeing, better early learning, cognition, and socio-emotional development."

"There is a dearth for programs and policies that promote gender equality, and fathers' positive engagement during pregnancy and in the child's growing years, so that a healthy and positive relationship between the mother, father and their children is created."