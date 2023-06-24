‘Manja’ film is finally here after crossing many hurdles

Bengaluru: When the script for Manja was written 10 years ago by a photojournalist, there were several attempts to take it to the set, but in vain. The project never really took off. Finally, when Master Chinmay came in contact with the writer, the project had a much needed push as the boy was a perfect match for the character. Master Chinmay is also a veteran voice over artist for 150 + films at this young age. Also acted in several films.



Initially the movie was planned with a minimal budget and a tightly planned schedule. But the conditions in the slum (where the major portion of the films was shot, unexpected rains forced the team to reschedule the whole process several times.

“The story was such that we did not want to compromise on the quality of the output. So, in a quest for perfection, our budget overshot the initial plan almost tripled even before the shooting got completed,” says young and budding director Harshith.

The struggle didn’t stop there, after the shooting, the post-production challenges surmounted. “When the team almost got stuck all over again, that was the time many like minded people started pouring in with their support in whatever way they could to take things forward. The binding part of this enormous support was the story line and the kind of message this team was trying to send across the society on the much needed awareness. And leading from the front for such support was Arun Adiga of iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan. Then many others followed,” Harshith explained.

When it was all done, redone and was all set to go, the state assembly elections were announced. “So we thought we will hold the release until elections and I initiated the talks with many of the investors who agreed on this. Because the whole social media and internet space will be occupied with election news and our message may get lost. Also, many of us liked the subject and expected an impact on the society and not the profit,” narrates Mahesh Ashok Kumar, one of the producers who have invested in this project.

“This wait proved to be fruitful as an NGO Avian and Reptile Rehabilitation Centre (ARRC) who liked the story very much and went along with their nature of work in rescuing many lives. So, they not only helped us get some final finishing touches, but also organised a Screening before the release of the Movie,” signs off Harshith.

The screening is on this Sunday at Chamundeshwari Studios in Vasanthanagar. One can register for free to watch this captivating Kannada Short Film, says the invite by ARRC. This is a story of 12- year - old Manja, who loves, lives and breathes kite flying. Mischievous at times, adorable always. Living with a widowed mother, for whom her son is her world. To make him excel in studies she offers him a deal. Score 80% or above, then he will get permission to attend a kite festival that is happening after his exams. Did he score well? Will he take part in the Kite festival or not form a thrilling climax.