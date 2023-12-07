Manufacturers should have the power to produce quality products: CM Siddaramaiah

Belagavi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that women can be economically and socially empowered only when they have a viable marketing system for the products made by them. He said that producers should have the power to make quality products.

He was speaking on Thursday after inaugurating the exhibition and sale of products made by self-help groups.

If the sales increase, the production of the products can also increase. There should be a fair price for the products and so that women can eek out a living. Women are hard workers and are responsible for the family. They constitute 50% of the society. Women were deprived of literate culture for centuries. Women are oppressed and exploited class. This class should be educated and economically empowered. Therefore the government has organized sales and exhibition to encourage them. Economic assistance, training, and empowerment for self-employment are needed to create employment he said.

We must also have to maintain our presence in a competitive society. There are 3.48 lakh self help groups in the state. 39.30 lakh families come under rural livelihood scheme. There are 33 thousand self help societies in urban area. 3.96 lakh families are involved in these groups. He said that the government has given financial assistance many self-help groups.

Rs 1 crore for 12600 groups

Assistance of Rs 1 lakh per SHG has been provided to SHGs. Rs.131 crores has been spent to help 12600 groups this year. Last year there was a turnover of Rs 3 crore at the exhibition cum sale. Our everything to empower women, he said.

The programme was presided over by MLA Asif Seth, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharana Prakash Patil, CM's political secretary Govindaraju, ACS and Development Commissioner Dr. shalini Rajaneesh were present.