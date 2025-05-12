Massive public turnout at Agniveer soldier’s funeral

Chikkaballapur: A massive public turnout was witnessed in Chikkaballapur district, Karnataka, to pay their last respects to Agniveer soldier, M. Murali Naik (25), amid heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Murali Naik succumbed to injuries sustained during intense artillery shelling and gunfire along the Line of Control early Friday morning. He hailed from Kallikonda village near Gorantla in the Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, close to the Karnataka border.

His mortal remains were flown from Jammu via New Delhi to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday morning. Indian armed forces personnel paid their final respects at the airport before the body was transported to his native village.

Upon learning that the martyr’s body would be taken through Chikkaballapur on its way to Andhra Pradesh, thousands of people lined the highway to offer their tributes. Despite the rain, the crowd stood with garlands, placards, and flowers in hand to honour the fallen soldier.

Due to the large crowd on both sides of the road, police were deployed to the spot to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Members of the minority community, along with youth, also joined to pay their respects to Murali Naik.

As the army van and ambulance passed, the crowd raised slogans in support of the Indian Army and Murali Naik, chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Murali Naik Amar Rahe.” The vehicle carrying his mortal remains was briefly stopped to allow the public to offer their final respects.People greeted Murali Naik’s family members, who were accompanying the body, with folded hands, expressing their gratitude for the brave soldier’s sacrifice. Indian flags were waved throughout the procession as a mark of respect.

Murali joined the army in December 2022 and was with the 851 Light Regiment. His parents, Mudavath Sriram and Jyothi Bai, worked as daily wagers in the construction industry in Mumbai. They returned to their village after Murali, their only son, joined the army. He last came home on January 6 on a 15-day leave.