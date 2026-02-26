Yogi Adityanath Rides Japan’s 600 kmph Maglev Train During Yamanashi Visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a test ride on Japan’s advanced Linear Maglev train in Yamanashi Prefecture on the final day of his official visit, describing the experience as exhilarating.

The high-speed train, powered by magnetic levitation technology, is capable of reaching speeds of up to 600 kmph and operates at around 500 kmph. Unlike conventional rail systems, the Maglev “floats” above the tracks using magnetic force, significantly reducing friction. By comparison, Japan’s widely known bullet trains run at speeds close to 300 kmph.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by members of his delegation during the ride, which showcased Japan’s technological innovation and leadership in next-generation transport infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath visited a green hydrogen energy plant in Yamanashi, where officials briefed him on technology that generates hydrogen and electricity from water. He also toured facilities dedicated to hydrogen energy, robotics and high-speed rail systems.

During his visit to Tokyo, the Chief Minister interacted with members of the Indian community and Japanese citizens. He met Sadhvi Tulsi, who works to promote Hindu and Jain traditions in Japan. In one interaction, a young child welcomed him by chanting Sanskrit verses, after which Adityanath distributed chocolates as prasad.

In Yamanashi, schoolchildren greeted him by waving Indian and Japanese flags. Local residents also presented him with a painting as a gesture of goodwill.

Sharing his experience on social media, Adityanath said he was delighted by the warmth and enthusiasm of young students in Yamanashi, noting that their interaction reflected the growing cultural connection between India and Japan.

Yamanashi is known for its advanced agricultural practices and technology hubs, as well as hydrogen energy initiatives, robotics centres, high-speed train testing facilities and the iconic Mount Fuji.