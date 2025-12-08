Medline Academics hosts convocation, celebrating global leadership in fertility education

Bengaluru: MedlineAcademics, a prominent global institution for fertility training and reproductive medicine, heldits Convocation Ceremony 2025, honouring academic excellence and four decades of groundbreaking work in reproductive sciences.

This year’s event brought together more than 100 graduates from across the world, reaffirming the institution’s standing as a premier international centre for advanced fertility studies.

Tribute to a trailblazer

A major highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of Padmashri Prof. Dr. Kamini A. Rao, whose pioneering role in reproductive medicine has shaped modern fertility care in India. With over 40 years of clinical expertise, she has facilitated the birth of more than 1,20,000 children and supported over 2,00,000 couples on their parenthood journey. A formal felicitation and citation acknowledged her contributions to IVF, women’s health, and medical training.

Chief Guest addresses future of medical education

The convocation was graced by Chief Guest Dr. Balakrishna Shetty P, a renowned radiologist and academic leader. In his address, he emphasized the growing importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and the need for high-quality advanced medical training in India.

A vision brought to life

The ceremony celebrated the vision of Dr. Pooja Siddhartha Rao — Executive Director of Medline Academics & Dr. KAR Hospitals — who conceptualised and established Medline Academics.

Her efforts to elevate fertility education to global standards have positioned the institution as a leader in structured fertility training, simulation-based learning, and international academic partnerships. Under her stewardship, Medline attracts clinicians and scholars from India, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Radiology programme launched

Adding to the day’s significance, Medline Academics unveiled the Medline–Isha Diagnostic Radiology Programme, developed in partnership with Isha Diagnostic Centre. The launch was followed by remarks from Dr. Shetty, who highlighted the programme’s potential to transform radiology education in the country.

A landmark in academic excellence

Concluding on a note of pride and inspiration, the Convocation Ceremony 2025 underscored Medline Academics’ continued commitment to strengthening medical education. With its blend of scientific innovation and compassionate patient-focused training, the institution remains at the forefront of shaping the next generation of specialists in reproductive medicine and allied healthcare fields.