Migration of farmers has affected agriculture: CM

Belgaum: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his appreciation that farmers, teachers, soldiers are the protectors of the country. He spoke after distributing agricultural machinery and equipment worth about Rs 400 crores to farmers under the Agriculture Department subsidy.

We have distributed agricultural machinery at a discount of 40 percent to farmers and 50 percent to farmers from the Scheduled Caste community. Due to the shortage of agricultural laborers, dependence on agricultural machinery has increased. Therefore, the government is distributing agricultural machinery at a discounted price, he said.

We have implemented the Krishibhagya for dry farming growers.

Last year, we made more than 25,000 agricultural wells. This year, it will increase even more. Experts have reported that agricultural wells are a very useful project.

Now we are self-sufficient in food production. After our government came to power, we started giving 10 kg rice under the Annabhagya scheme because of you, who are food producers. Our government is spending Rs 23,000 crores on irrigation projects.

Till today, the central government has not given a single paisa for the Bhadra Upper River Project. The central government is not giving its approval for the Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects. He announced that the government is ready to start all these irrigation projects immediately if the central government gives its approval.