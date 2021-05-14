Minister Basavaraj Bommai turns home into Covid care centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai handed over his house in his Assembly constituency for use as a Covid Care Centre (CCC).

The house, located at Shiggaon in Haveri district, can accommodate 50 Covid patients, and is being equipped with oxygen supply.

Along with the necessary medical equipment, the beds have been placed on the verandah. 50 oxygen concentrators are to be installed at each bedside to supply oxygen to the patients. The son of former chief minister S.R. Bommai, Basavaraj Bommai represents Shiggaon constituency. His family lives in Hubballi, and he stays at the house on his constituency visits. Bommai, who oversaw the transformation of his house into a CCC, said that the centre would be manned by government and private medical professionals.

Doctors at the local government hospital said that the move will relieve the pressure on the hospital which is grappling with shortage of beds.