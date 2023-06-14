Minister criticises BJP MP for his ‘meaningless words’

Chamarajanagar: State Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa said that there is no need to respond to meaningless words, and has lashed out at BJP MP Pratap Simha. Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday he said that ‘Our government will take necessary steps where there is violation of law, where there is misappropriation of funds. We will also investigate the issue of 40% commission during regime of BJP government.’

He said the MP should reveal who did compromise politics and what does the Congress know? Responding to the issue of currency consolidation, he said, “Currency mobilisation is related to the finance department. CM Siddaramaiah is a brilliant economic expert. He will plan for this. There is no need to tell MP Pratap Simha separately how we will provide funds for implementing guarantee schemes.

Talking about the increase in electricity rates, he asked, “The BJP government has increased the electricity rates. How can they criticize us now? They are speaking as per their convenience. How right is it that they increased the electricity rates and now criticize them?”

Speaking to reporters separately Minister K Venkatesh criticised former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy saying, “It has not been 20 days since the government formation. From where will the commission be taken?” He said, “It has not been 20 days since the government came, former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy has said that BJP has 40% of the government while Congress has 45% of the government. I don’t know if he is talking with understanding or just talking. Kumaraswamy is a former chief minister, he should speak responsibly.

Talking about the increase in electricity rates, he said, “BJP is speaking according to their convenience. They increased power tariff and now urging us to reduce power tariff . BJP had increased the rates during the elections.

