Minister Murugesh Nirani's Twitter handle hacked

Bengaluru: The Twitter handle of Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh R Nirani was hacked on Tuesday.

In his official statement, the minister said, "My Twitter handle @NiraniMurugesh has been hacked from an unknown foreign location today.

We do not know the exact origin and identity of the culprit. I urge everyone not to fall prey to any fraudulent messages posted by hackers and ignore any derogatory and unparliamentary messages on my account."

He said, "We have lodged a complaint with the Twitter and soon will approach cyber cell police in Bengaluru too."

"We are making the efforts to retrieve the Twitter account which is an important vehicle of communication with our people", the statement from the minister added.

Recently, miscreants had created a fake account of Nirani on Facebook and demanded money from his friends and followers. The minister had then appealed to the people to ignore the requests from the fake account.