Minister Priyank Kharge Eyes CM Post? Contradictions Arise Amidst Siddaramaiah's Firm Stand

Bengaluru: In a political tussle that has recently unfolded in Karnataka, the state's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, declared on Thursday that he intends to maintain his position for the next five years. This assertion comes in the wake of stern warnings from central Congress leaders who cautioned MLAs and ministers against making statements about a change in leadership.

One day after Siddaramaiah's resolute declaration regarding his uninterrupted tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge offered a perspective on the matter, characterising it as the incumbent CM's personal viewpoint. He emphasised that the ultimate decision rests with the Congress high command. Furthermore, Minister Kharge made it known that he is prepared to assume the role of Chief Minister should the party instruct him to do so.

"The Congress high command will make a decision on this matter, and all other viewpoints are purely personal. Only four individuals in Delhi have engaged in discussions on this issue, and beyond them, no one possesses insights. The high command will determine the course of action at the appropriate juncture. If the high command mandates me to assume the role of Chief Minister, I am also ready," Priyank Kharge said.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, the second contender for the coveted post weighed in on the issue, claiming that the state’s leadership position is not a commodity that can be divided.

"There is no issue of this sort, and the media is solely responsible for its propagation. We refrained from discussing it even during the swearing-in ceremony; why is it being deliberated now? The high command will make the final decision. MLAs who venture into public comments on the subject will receive due notices," Shivakumar said during an address in Hubballi.

During a conversation with the press in Hospete on Thursday, CM Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress-led government will fulfil its complete term, with him at the helm.

Amid conflicting statements emanating from the camps of CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the Congress high command took decisive action by dispatching party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala to Bengaluru earlier in the week. Following their deliberations with the CM and Deputy CM, Surjewala admonished party leaders, cautioning them against commenting on such matters and making it clear that “disciplinary actions” would be initiated if necessary.

With Shivakumar waiting for his turn to become the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah asserting that he will remain the CM throughout the 5-year term and Junior Kharge hinting at being a CM if high command approves, are raising a lot of suspicions. After all, it is Junior Kharge’s father who is a part of the high command.