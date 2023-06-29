Minister releases app for devotees to provide offerings to masjids

Bengaluru: The state government extended e Hundi facility to Dargahs and mosques. This enables the government to receive donations and funds for development from these places of worship. Muslim communities are now adopting similar measures of temples to receive government donations.

A special Hundi app, modelled after the ones used in state-owned temples, has been developed for donating to Dargahs and Masjids under the State Waqf Board. The app was launched by Housing and Minority Welfare Minister Jameer Ahmed Khan during the Karnataka Minorities Development Board meeting held on Tuesday.

According to the new policy, the government will provide donations to Dargahs and Masjids. Similarly, Dargahs and Masjids will also contribute Hundi money to the government, just as Hindu temples used to do.

An app has been released for this purpose. In addition to tracking the amount and the sector from which the donations are received, this app has been developed to ensure that the government donations are not misused or used for specific purposes.

The Ihundi app has been piloted at Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Shah Dargah in Bengaluru and will be subsequently implemented in all 3,131 Dargahs and 10,398 mosques under the Wakf Board. People can donate from anywhere using this app and utilize mobile-based payment systems such as Google Pay, as mentioned by the Minister.

He further stated that special attention will be given to tackling encroachments on Waqf Board properties across the state and removing illegal encroachments. Many cases are currently in court, and some will be discussed with the Advocate General for potential out-of-court settlements.

The Minister also mentioned that a Waqf property Adalat (court) will be held after the budget. Government agencies have been actively addressing issues related to the Waqf Board, including encroachments by private individuals, and appropriate action will be taken against them.