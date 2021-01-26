Minister Umesh Katti denies being unhappy over civil supplies portfolio

Kalaburagi: Minister Umesh Katti on Tuesday denied that he was unhappy over being allocated Food and Civil Supplies portfolio by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He said that he was ready to handle any department given by the CM, adding further that his portfolio would involve food security for 4.36 crore people under the Public Distribution System. He made it clear that he would have accepted any responsibility.

Speaking to the media at police parade ground after unfurling the national flag at Kalaburagi, Umesh Katti said, "I will keep the faith the Chief Minister has reposed in me, and bring a good name to the government by delivering my responsibilities. It is the prerogative of the chief minister to induct anybody into his team and allot any portfolio. He is the head and has the power to allot district of his choice to ministers. There is no question of dissatisfaction, I am ready to handle any portfolio and become in-charge minister of any district."

In an embarrassment to the BJP in Karnataka, there was a demand for a separate State for North Karnataka as a few found 'injustice' to the region. Katti said that he never intended to divide Karnataka and he raised his voice for developing North Karnataka because the state could not utilise the allocated 902 TMC ft of water from Upper Krishna Project.

"In my capacity as Food and Civil Supplies Minister, I will study the feasibility of providing red gram, green gram and ragi to the poor under the Public Distribution System. A decision would be taken in this regard before April 1," Umesh Katti said.