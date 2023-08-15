Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan fetes veteran  freedom fighter at his residence

Banglore: Housing, Minorities Welfare and In-Charge Minister of Vijayanagar District Zameer Ahmed Khan visited the residence of freedom fighter Gundu Rao Desai in Kamalapura and felicitated him.

He personally honored him with a gold chain and sought his blessings. " It is because of your sacrifice and struggles that the country got freedom and we got power. This is the result of your struggle," the minister noted.

The veteran freedom fighter expressed happiness to see the minister who came personally to his house to felicitate him. "It was worth it for me to fight for the country's freedom struggle", Desai said.

Deputy Commissioner Divakar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Sadashiva Prabhu, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Anuradha were present.









