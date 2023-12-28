Live
- Importance of problem-solving for success
- Puttaparthi district collector directs officials to be vigilant at EVM storage rooms
- ‘Legal errors’: Pak court halts Imran Khan’s cypher case proceedings till Jan 11
- YSRCP govt. fulfilled all promises, ready for challenge, Jogi Ramesh
- Will work under leadership of YS Jagan no matter what, says Kadiri MLA
- Eluru district collector says increased pension to elderly will begin from January 2024
- YSRCP leader join TDP in presence of Kadiri leader Kandikunta Venkataprasad
- Former Dharmavaram MLA extends support to Anganwadi workers
- Former Dharmavaram MLA extends support to municipal sanitation workers strike
- Future of Reliance belongs to Akash, Isha, Anant and their generation: Mukesh Ambani
Just In
Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan seeks a report on the wakf property encroachment within a month
Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan set one month deadline for the officials concerned submit a detailed report on the encroachment of the wakf properties in every district and taluk within month.
Bengaluru: Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan set one month deadline for the officials concerned submit a detailed report on the encroachment of the wakf properties in every district and taluk within month.
Chairing the meeting of the district wakf at the office of the Directorate of the Minorities Welfare here on Thursday, he said they must furnish a comprehensive report on the encroachment of the wakf properties in their respective districts, encroachment of the government and private wakf properties and the total number of cases pending in the courts. A seperate survey is being got done by the private agencies and the report of those agencies must March with the report to be presented by the district officers. In case of discrepancy, the officials concerned would be suspended.
Khan warned of stern action against those officials who skip the court proceedings and appear without studying the cases properties help the encroachers. This has come to his notice and the officials concerned correct themselves or else to face the action.
"Don't come to the wakf or the Muzrai departments to make money. This is the god's work. Action will be taken against the guilty without any mercy. Submit proposals for the construction of the compound walls wherever necessary to protect the wakf properties. The design must be uniform for the easy identification as the wakf property", the minister noted.
Department Secretary Manoj Jain and Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha were present.