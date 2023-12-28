Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan seeks a report on the wakf property encroachment within a month

Bengaluru: Housing, Minorities Welfare and Wakf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan set one month deadline for the officials concerned submit a detailed report on the encroachment of the wakf properties in every district and taluk within month.

Chairing the meeting of the district wakf at the office of the Directorate of the Minorities Welfare here on Thursday, he said they must furnish a comprehensive report on the encroachment of the wakf properties in their respective districts, encroachment of the government and private wakf properties and the total number of cases pending in the courts. A seperate survey is being got done by the private agencies and the report of those agencies must March with the report to be presented by the district officers. In case of discrepancy, the officials concerned would be suspended.

Khan warned of stern action against those officials who skip the court proceedings and appear without studying the cases properties help the encroachers. This has come to his notice and the officials concerned correct themselves or else to face the action.

"Don't come to the wakf or the Muzrai departments to make money. This is the god's work. Action will be taken against the guilty without any mercy. Submit proposals for the construction of the compound walls wherever necessary to protect the wakf properties. The design must be uniform for the easy identification as the wakf property", the minister noted.

Department Secretary Manoj Jain and Wakf Board Chairman Anwar Basha were present.