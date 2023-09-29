Minister Zameer gave a cash prize of Rs 50,000 to the student who won a gold medal

Bengaluru: Minister for Housing and Minority Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan gave a prize of Rs 50,000 to a student named Mohammad Tahir who won a gold medal in the karate championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Mohammad Tahir, who won the medal, was honored with a cash prize during a public reception at the KPCC office. Tahir, who came with his parents while visiting the KPCC office last month, said that I was selected for the international karate competition and faced financial difficulties. Our father was working as an electrician and said that he was not able to settle that much money. At that time, the minister had arranged a flight ticket of Rs 65,000 for this student.

Tahir, who is studying at Crescent School, Hebbal, participated in the competition and won a gold medal. Later, Tahir's parents who came to meet the minister on Friday, stated, Thanks to your help, our son participated in the competition and won the gold medal. Giving Rs 50,000 cash prize, the minister said that your son's achievement is a matter of pride.

On the same occasion, the minister personally donated two lakh rupees to 12:3 Global Organization, which works for special needs. From 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Thursday at KPCC, the Minister received reports from hundreds of members of the public and Congress workers. Regarding the housing and minority welfare department, he gave the applications to the officials and instructed them to take appropriate action.

He personally provided financial assistance to those who sought help for health and education. Former MP Chandrappa, former mayor Ramachandrappa, former member of the Parishad Ramesh Babu, District Congress President Shekhar, leaders GA Bava and others were present.