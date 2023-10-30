MIT gets national recognition for ‘100 5G labs’ initiative

Mangaluru: The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), has been chosen by the Union government’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) as one of the recipients of the prestigious ‘100 5G labs’ initiative.

The announcement was made during a virtual ceremony hosted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC-23) at New Delhi on October 27, a release from MAHE said on Sunday.

The visionary programme, a collaboration between DoT and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), saw the inauguration of 100 5G labs across various prestigious institutions in India. IMC-23, recognized as Asia’s leading technology exposition, provided a global stage for the event that brought together thought leaders and innovators to showcase the latest in digital technology.

MIT Manipal has established itself as a premier hub for technological development with this recognition, positioning the institute at the vanguard of India’s digital revolution in telecommunications. The 5G lab, comprising state-of-the-art equipment like 5G Stand Alone infrastructure, 5G SIMs, Dongles, IoT Gateway, Router, and an Application Server, will empower MIT Manipal to contribute significantly to the nation’s 5G readiness, the release said.

The ownership of these lab assets will remain with MIT Manipal, both during and after the completion of the project, ensuring long-term benefits and sustained innovation. MIT director Anil Rana said with the establishment of the 5G lab, the institution is set to play a pivotal role in India’s digital transformation, paving the way for breakthroughs in telecommunications and beyond.

Congratulating the entire MIT community, MAHE vice chancellor M D Venkatesh said the recognition is a testimony to the institute’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.