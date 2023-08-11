MLA appalled over the condition of PHC in Byndoor

Udupi: Byndoor legislator Gururaj Gantihole paid a visit to the primary health centre (PHC) in Shankaranarayana on Friday, expressing his dissatisfaction with the alleged subpar service. According to feedback from patients, the PHC, which used to witness numerous deliveries by expectant mothers, has seen a decline in such cases due to the deteriorating quality of service. Instead, many women are opting to travel to the taluk government hospital in Kundapur for childbirth. The MLA urged the medical officer to rectify the situation promptly.

During his inspection of the PHC, the MLA noted that the facility was spacious and maintained in a tidy manner. Nevertheless, the number of deliveries had dwindled to zero recently. He was informed through secondary sources that the nursing staff stationed at the PHC had been seeking transfers without valid reasons. Patients who were present during the MLA's visit also highlighted the shortage of staff. Gururaj Gantihole raised concerns about the staffing issue, questioning why only one doctor was currently on duty instead of the required two for two shifts. He emphasized that despite the hospital's well-equipped infrastructure, patients were needlessly enduring hardship.

Many patients rely on auto-rickshaws to reach the PHC, which is situated 700 meters away from the main road. Consequently, when patients' expectations are not met during their visits, it dissuades them from considering this health facility in the future. Gururaj Gantihole urged the Udupi District Health Officer and Kundapur Taluk Health Officer to work towards reinstating public trust in the treatment amenities provided at the Shankaranarayana PHC. (eom)