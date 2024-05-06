MLC election in Mysuru teachers constituency gains foucs

Mysuru: With the conclusion of the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, attention now turns towards the upcoming MLC elections. Discussions regarding the selection of candidates, particularly for the South Teachers Constituency, have commenced, with the Congress ticket appearing close to finalisation. However, the anticipation lingers over the candidates from the JDS and BJP, and whether the alliance between them will extend to these elections.

Maritibbe Gowda, a four-time winner, is poised to secure the Congress ticket. Speculation surrounds Srikanthegowda and Vivekananda as potential JDS candidates, while E C Ningaraje Gowda emerges as a strong contender for the BJP. Should the BJP and JDS maintain their alliance, the JDS candidate is likely to clinch the ticket. Meanwhile, the pen drive case in Hassan continues to pose challenges for JDS high command. Maritibbe Gowda, having transitioned from JDS to Congress, is virtually assured of being the Congress candidate, pending official announcement. Having previously secured victories across four rounds of elections, Maritibbe Gowda brings considerable experience to the table. Having been elected from various affiliations, including Congress, independent, and the secular Janata Dal, Maritibbe Gowda now vies for his fifth term in the Parishad, this time representing the Congress. The south Teacher Constituency encompasses voters from Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Hassan districts, with the revised voter count as of December standing at 18,365. Mysore district boasts the highest number of voters at 8,267, followed by Chamarajanagar with 2,084, Mandya Dakshina with 4,900, and Hassan with 3,300. The final voter list is expected to be published alongside the notification. The Election Officer is slated to issue the notification on May 9, marking the commencement of nomination paper submissions.

The window for nomination submissions will remain open until May 16, followed by scrutiny on May 17 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations on May 20. Voting is scheduled for June 3, from 8 am to 4 pm, with vote counting slated for June 6, ultimately concluding the election process on June 12.