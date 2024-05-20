  • Menu
Mobil 1 partners with RPPL to vroom in streets of Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Mobil 1 in partnership with Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), successfully concluded the Bengaluru roadshow of F4 and Indian Racing League (IRL) cars ahead of the upcoming racing championship.

Turning the streets of Bengaluru into a vibrant arena of specialised breathtaking performances and precision driving, the event marked a significant highlight in the ongoing partnership of Mobil 1TM with RPPL, aimed at nurturing and promoting motorsport culture in India. Spectators in Bengaluru were treated with a preview of the upcoming racing championship season, witnessing a dynamic display of IRL and Formula 4 cars operated by emerging motorsport talents – Sohil Shah, one of the two champions of IRL 2023, and Rishon Rajeev, Formula 4 Vice Champion.

As these cars thundered along the KTPO Convention Centre, people from diverse backgrounds gathered in large numbers, drawn by the powerful engines and thrilling action against the city’s bustling backdrop.

