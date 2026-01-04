  1. Home
  4 Jan 2026 9:08 AM IST
Medicover Hospitals provide advanced cancer treatments
Kadapa: Renowned consultant surgical oncologist and HIPEC surgeon Dr M Ramesh Babu informed that advanced cancer treatments are available at Medicover Cancer Institute, Nellore. He conducted a cancer consultation camp at Tirumala Hospitals in Kadapa on Saturday. Tirumala Hospitals Chairman Dr P Surendra Babu welcomed Dr Ramesh Babu by presenting a flower plant.

During the camp, Dr Ramesh Babu examined 16 cancer patients and provided medical advice. He stated that he will be available for consultation on the first Saturday of every month from 2 pm to 5 pm at Tirumala Hospitals in Kadapa. Free cancer treatment is available at Medicover Hospitals under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva and EHS schemes, he added.

Cancer Consultation CampDr M Ramesh BabuMedicover Cancer InstituteTirumala Hospitals KadapaAdvanced Cancer Treatment
