Model Children’s Science Park in Belagavi soon
A model Children’s Science Park is under construction in front of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, with Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader inspecting the project’s progress today.
The park, spread across approximately two acres of land, is being developed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Notably, over 200 women registered under the scheme enthusiastically contribute to the project, driven by the vision that it will benefit the next generation.
The project is being executed under the supervision of the Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and is scheduled for inauguration on December 11, according to Speaker U.T. Khader. Smt. Vishalakshi, secretary of the Legislative Assembly, and other officials were also present during the inspection. This ambitious initiative aims to ignite scientific curiosity among children and provide an interactive learning experience in the region.