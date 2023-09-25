Money given to wives in the name of guarantee will be taken away by husbands: Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the incumbent Congress Government in the State as a 'Liquor Guarantee government' as it has failed to provide water in the current drought but making preparations for the people to drink liquor.



In a series of tweets, Bommai said " Decision to open new wine shops in panchayat level shows the moral bankruptcy of the State Government.

On the one hand, the government has been giving Rs 2000 to each woman in the name of a guarantee, and on the other hand, the government found a new way to snatch that money from their husbands through the wine shops. It looks like a money return policy of getting the money given to women from their husbands. It was laughing to see the statement of the Excise Department that this decision was taken to check the illegal sale of liquor in rural areas. If the department concerned fails to check the illegal trading what's the purpose of having the department?"

" The government is all to ignite a fight between the wives and husbands over the money to buy liquor. Already, the Rs 2000 guarantee scheme has created a rift between daughter-in-laws and mother-in-laws over who is head of the house. If the government tries to increase its revenue through the new wine shops the women beneficiaries of the guarantee schemes would teach a lesson".