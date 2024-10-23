‘Monkey Man’ of Karnataka struggles with financial hardship, seeks support

Chitradurga: The name Kothiraj resonates with adventure and heroism. Known as the ‘Monkey Man of Karnataka,’ Kothiraj gained fame for his fearless rock climbing exploits, a passion he embarked upon in 2006. His courage and determination have earned him a national reputation, not just for his daring climbs but also for risking his life to rescue those in distress. Yet, behind the fame lies a story of struggle. Kothiraj, who has climbed the country’s highest peaks and even Jog Falls multiple times, now faces financial hardship, living without a home of his own.

Kothiraj’s journey began in neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Growing up, he aspired to make a living in Karnataka, where he eventually moved, leaving his home and family behind. Raised by Mahadevappa of Bijapur Gollarhatti in Chitradurga, he took up rock climbing after observing monkeys scaling the rocky terrains. What began as a curiosity quickly became his life’s calling.

Over the years, he became known for his incredible feats, including scaling the daunting Jog Falls, and for his selfless acts of rescuing people trapped in difficult terrains. Despite his many successes, he continues to face an uphill battle in his personal life.

Ironically, the man who has helped save lives and trained dozens of young climbers lives in a rented house, struggling with financial constraints. Kothiraj, who has dedicated his life to training and mentoring young climbers, providing them with food and accommodation, now finds himself in need of support. He admits that his financial troubles have even affected his prospects of marriage, as families hesitate to marry off their daughters to a climber without a stable home.

“No one is coming forward to marry me because I am a climber. They ask, ‘What will you do if you fall and something happens?’ Without a house to call my own, it is difficult to convince anyone. I am standing empty-handed,” said an emotional Kothiraj.

Kothiraj’s passion has not been without its risks. He has suffered numerous injuries over the years, including a near-fatal fall at Jog Falls. After enduring 11 surgeries, with rods in his hands and feet, he continues to climb. He recalls his terrifying experience of going down Jog Falls to recover bodies, often falling himself but never giving up. “I have climbed down Jog Falls 18 times, recovered nine bodies, and risked my life. God saved me, and I am alive with the blessings of the people of Karnataka,” he said.

His dream to take his skills to international heights, including an ambitious plan to climb the iconic Burj Khalifa, remains unfulfilled. Despite his efforts, he has been unable to secure the opportunity, leaving his dreams on hold. Now, he aims to scale a 50-story building within the country to showcase his abilities once again.

Kothiraj’s contributions go beyond his own adventures. He has trained over 50 young people in the art of rock climbing, with many of his students joining the Indian Army and even competing at international levels. Currently, he is training 10 youths, teaching them the skills and discipline required for rock climbing. However, financial issues have made it increasingly difficult for him to continue his training programs.

“There is nothing for me to call my own. I need money to train the youth, and I am facing severe financial difficulties. Some people are willing to build an artificial climbing wall for training, but we need space. Without support, it’s difficult to keep this going,” he expressed. Kothiraj dreams of winning a medal for the country, but his immediate concern is finding a space to build an artificial climbing wall to continue training future climbers. He estimates that he would need approximately 20 lakh rupees to secure the necessary space. Without government assistance or support from the community, his efforts may be in jeopardy.

“I am not asking for much, just a little help to keep training these young people. I want to give them a future, to help them achieve things I have not been able to. But we need space, and we need support,” Kothiraj pleaded.

Despite his contributions and dedication, Kothiraj’s financial woes persist, highlighting the need for greater support from the government. His story is one of perseverance and selflessness, and yet he struggles to find the resources to continue his mission. With proper support, he hopes to build an artificial wall for training and see his dream of nurturing a new generation of climbers come to fruition.

Kothiraj’s life embodies the spirit of adventure and resilience, but his current situation underscores a harsh reality. As he continues to struggle with financial instability, there is a growing call for government and community support to ensure that the ‘Monkey Man of Karnataka’ can continue his work and live with dignity. For someone who has given so much, it’s time that he receives the assistance he

truly deserves.