More Than 300 People Have Been Affected By Polluted Water In Bengaluru

Members of a 979-unit apartment complex in southeastern Bengaluru are at the epicentre of a problem, with around 340 children and adults becoming severely unwell. The numbers of the unwell people are still increasing. The problem occurred on October 23 when heavy rains inundated a substructure containing the complex's freshwater sump and sewage water drain, according to residents of Prestige Kew Gardens in Yemalur. Approximately 750 apartments have been leased since the building was constructed in mid-2019.



On October 23, over 140 persons became ill with diarrhoea, vomiting, or a fever in less then hours. By the 28th of October, the total had risen to 240.

Manish Singh, a member of the apartment stated that the sewage purification sump is constructed exactly next to the freshwater sump, which collects water from rainwater harvesting. Sewage water seems to have invaded the freshwater system while the basement overflowed. While the head of the water management for Prestige claimed that the problem was caused by 80 mm of rain on October 23. The root reason, on the other hand, is unknown. Three of the four borewells have also been turned off, and the cause is being investigated.



However, emotions like anger and agitation confrontations with the Prestige Group led the cleansing of pipelines and chlorination of the sumps, according to Sriram Krishnan, a resident of the region. Eventually, on November 2, people began to fall ill again. Approximately 100 additional instances had been notified to the BBMP as of Thursday night.

As per the citizens' committee, children make up roughly 30% of the approximately 340 affected people, majority of whom are infants. At least one person claimed to have relocated out after he, his two-year-old child, and his 60-year-old mother were unwell while drinking only filtered water. The coliform bacteria counts in the water was over 1,800, far exceeding the allowable limit of 10. In two of the four borewells, nitrate levels were also beyond permitted limits.