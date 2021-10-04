More trees face axe for Sirsi-Kumta NH project than number claimed by officials 

Bengaluru: Though the official data only claims the felling of 10,000 trees in the DeviMane Ghat, the environment group, United Conservation Movement (UCM) claim that the numbers are much more. According to them, officials don't consider trees below 30 cm.



With the work for the Sirsi-Kumta National Highway starting, wildlife activists have observed a mass-felling of trees in that belt. The Sirsi-Kumta road is being expanded by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to construct a 40-metre wide highway. Currently, the road is just 7.5 metres wide. The expansion project is expected to encroach into the eco-sensitive area of Devimane Ghat. A part of the expansion also lies within a prohibited distance of the Sharavathi Lion-Tailed Monkey Wildlife Sanctuary.

"Around 5,00,00 old trees will be felled through this project but these don't comprise trees less than 30cms. Overall, this project will lead to the destruction of a lakh and a half of trees in this area." says Bengaluru-based wildlife activist and a member of UCM, Joseph Hoover.

Activists are concerned that this project is an attack on the scarce wildlife in the country and will contribute to the existent problem of landslides in the Western Ghats. Joseph says that the widening of the road is completely unnecessary as there is hardly any traffic.

The United Conservation Movement had filed a petition at the court opposing this move in December 2020. But, they allege the trees have been felled even before the court verdict was announced ." Karnataka Forest Department, DFO, SG Hegde has allowed for the felling of trees before the court verdict. Around 1800 trees have been axed while the matter was still in court" he added. Post, the verdict, around 3000 more trees were chopped.

The group intends to protest against the move and demand the arrest of DFO, SG Hegde.