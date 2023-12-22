Most blackspots on the national highway; Karnataka No 3 followed by Telangana at No 4

Bengaluru: Accident prone places have been identified on national highways across the country. The government has noticed 5,803 such black spots. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of black states. The states of West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana are next. There are 551 black spots in Karnataka. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari gave this information in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on December 21. Nitin Gadkari has given this figure based on the information received from 2018 to 2020 from various states.



There should be at least 5 road accidents in three years within a specified 500 meter stretch of a national highway. 10 should be killed or injured. Such a place is known as black spot. The states with the highest number of black spots on national highways are Tamil Nadu 748, West Bengal 701, Karnataka 551 and Telangana 485.

During the five-year period from 2018-19 to 2022-23, National Highways Authority NHAI has spent Rs 15,702.80 crore on the repair and maintenance of roads. This includes the cost of repair of black spots, said Nitin Gadkari.

The number of accidents and the number of black spots has not been revealed due to the maintenance and safety measures taken by the Highways Authority in the last few years. The black spot number given by Nitin Gadkari dates back four or five years.

In 2020, the minister had given information about dangerous highway locations in the state. According to it, Agra Cross under Kaggalipura police station of Ramanagara district has been identified as the most dangerous spot. From 2016 to 2018, 37 people were victims of road accidents at this place, which comes to National Highway 209.

There is another dangerous accident spot near the same Kaggalipura police station. 23 people died in road accidents in Lakshmipura temple during two years. Mayaganahalli in Ramanagara has also been identified as a dangerous spot.

Most Dangerous Highway Spots in Karnataka are Agra Cross, Mayaganahalli, Lakshmipur Mandir in Ramanagar District, Devalapura Cross, Bagalkote District, JG Halli, Hiriyur, Chitradurga Road, from Base Power to MPCL, Raichur District, East PS Cross, Mandya, Santhekellur, Raichur, Singasandra Bus Stand, Electronic City, Hebbagodi Bus Stand in Bengaluru.