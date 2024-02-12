Motorist violates traffic rules 300 times; cops impose Rs 3 lakh fine

Bengaluru: Although Bengaluru Traffic Police is creating awareness about traffic rules, some people continue to violate the rules. Therefore, Bangalore Traffic Police has decided to take action against those who break the traffic rules and do not pay the fine. When the fine is Rs 50,000 and more, they will go door to door and collect money from those who have not paid.

A motorist in the city was driving without fear of the traffic police, without wearing a helmet, jumping the signal and talking on the mobile in one way. He has violated traffic rules more than 300 times in the city and has been fined Rs 3.20 lakh.

Venkatraman, a resident of Sudhamanagar, Bengaluru, has more than 300 traffic violation cases on his Active Honda scooter number KA05KF7969. The traffic police has imposed a fine of Rs 3 lakh for this. They have violated traffic rules in different areas of the city including SR Nagar, Wilson Garden.

As Venkatraman has to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh, the traffic police went to his house and asked him to pay the fine. To this, Venkatraman said that if it is not possible to pay this much fine, then take the bike. Then the police said that we don’t want a bike, we will file a case if we don’t pay a fine. At present, the traffic police have issued a notice and have not paid the fine, which means they have decided to file a case.

In December 2023, a fine of Rs 3.22 lakh was levied on Scooty Pep for violating traffic rules near Ganganagar in RT Nagar. 643 traffic violation cases were registered on the scooty belonging to Mala. The price of the scooty itself is Rs 70 to Rs 80 thousand, but the penalty amount is four times more. KA 04 KF9072 had violated the rules by riding the scooter without wearing a helmet.