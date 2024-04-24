Mr Rahul Gandhi, first you distribute your benami asset: Basavaraj Bommai

Gadag: The Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has spoken about the re-distribution of the nation's property. First let him distribute his benami assets, said former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai.

Addressing a campaign meeting in Gajendraghad on Wednesday, he said the INDI Alliance didn't know who is their PM candidate. Mamatha Banerjee claims herself as the PM, Arvind Kejriwal being in Jail said he would become the PM and Sharad Pawar said he was in the race for the PM post and Lalu Prasad Yadav said he was ready to take the responsibility.

Rahul Gandhi didn't want to become the PM. What should be understood if a son who has attained the age of marriage, refused to get marry. " For how many more years, the Congress party wanted to cheat people. That party was born out of lies. The Congress party would be finished if Modi becomes the PM for the third time".

The former CM said The AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has been signing these guarantee cards, is he the Prime Minister or President. The guarantee given by him has no value. People must tear and throw the cards.

He said out of the total 543 seats, they required 272 seats for the simple majority but the Congress was contesting only 230 seats. So, it would not majority. In total, the Congress wouldn't win even 40 seats. The incumbent state government has cheated Dalits and farmers, and have no moral right to rule the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi works 18 hours a day and he hailed from a poor family and understand poverty. He has lifted 25 crore people from BPL category.

He said t he Prime Minister has provided vaccines to everyone during the COVID pandemic. Even the Congress leaders have taken the vaccine. To repay the favor of saving lives, we must vote for Modi. To repay Modi, who has provided water to every household, we must vote for the BJP. Modi, who provides 5 kg of rice to every family, must be voted for by the BJP. Every vote should be for making Modi the Prime Minister again,"

Bommai said the Congress government has totally stopped the irrigation projects of North Karnataka such as Jaalawadagi, Singatalur and Koppal Lift irrigation projects. If the Congress has guts, it must release funds and complete them