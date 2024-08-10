MUDA land scam: K’taka HM may meet President if consent given by Guv to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Saturday that if Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accords consent to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam, they will meet President Droupadi Murmu regarding the matter.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Bengaluru, he stated that he believes the Governor will not proceed with the prosecution. However, if permission is granted, they will engage in a legal battle. Once the legal battle begins, they will monitor further developments and decide to meet the President accordingly.

Parameshwara stated that he was confident the Governor would not grant permission for prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah. He also maintained that the legal battle would be taken up if the Governor granted permission for prosecution against Siddaramaiah.

“Several cases are pending in the Governor’s office, and none have been forwarded for prosecution. In the MUDA matter, an urgent notice was issued. On July 26, a petition was submitted to the Governor by T.J. Abraham. On the same day, the Governor wrote to the Chief Secretary of the government. The Chief Secretary has since provided clarification. That evening, a show-cause notice was issued to the Chief Minister. Why the Governor should not explain the intention behind this,” he questioned.

“The Governor is not just a political figure or administrator but the head of the Constitution. Many cases are pending in his office, and without addressing them, a show-cause notice has been issued to the Chief Minister. This appears to be a conspiracy. They will wait and see what the Governor's next move will be,” he maintained.

During the BJP regime, several scandals occurred. An investigation has been ordered, and further steps will be decided based on the report in the cabinet, he said.

In response to a question about the POCSO case against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, he stated that the Advocate General has been informed to vacate the court's stay order on the investigation against him. Legal steps will be taken according to the law in the case, he underlined.

Regarding Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's statement about uncertainty of the government, Parameshwara responded saying “Kumaraswamy should be cautious, as there is no issue from their side. Instead, Kumaraswamy should address our questions first. Investigations are ongoing in various cases. It appears that in the Devaraj Urs Truck Terminal scam, a cheque of Rs 47 crore has been received. Officials have been summoned. BJP should respond to whether this was under their notice or not.”

When asked whether it is easy to topple the government, he said, with 136 legislators, how can the government be toppled? They predicted the government would fall within 10 days, has it fallen? Now they are claiming that in three months the government will fall; you must wait three months. Toppling the government is not a joke, he opined.