Bengaluru: The reverberations of the Shakti Scheme's implementation in the state have led to a noticeable surge in temple footfalls, with certain temples under the Mujarai administration experiencing a significant influx of devotees. The popularity of these revered sites, however, has brought about its own set of challenges, particularly concerning accommodations and lodgings. To address these concerns and streamline the temple experience for devotees, the Mujarai Department has introduced an innovative online initiative.

State Muzarai minister revealed that an online scheme will be rolled out across the state's Mujarai temples, aiming to empower devotees to partake in the temple services with ease.No longer will devotees have to undergo arduous efforts for temple services and darshan. In a bid to ensure convenience for millions of devotees and prevent inconveniences, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department has taken a momentous stride. This move has been aimed at facilitating a seamless temple visit experience, saving devotees from unnecessary hassles.

The online services encompass various aspects, including booking for special pujas, accommodation, weddings, and other auspicious ceremonies. This innovation spans temples under the Mujarai Department's purview, including prominent names like Tirupati, Kukke Subrahmanya, Kollur Mookambike, Chamundeshwari Temple, and Kateelu Durgaparameshwari.

Through the newly launched online platform, devotees can make advanced bookings for accommodations, darshan of the deity, and specialized services. The comprehensive e-seva page provides not only temple-related information but also service particulars, contact details, historical significance, associated fairs, and festivals.

To further enhance convenience, the platform includes route maps to the temples and nearby tourist attractions, complete with photographs and video clips of the temples. Moreover, financial transactions with temple-associated banks have been integrated into the e-services system, enabling devotees to make direct pre-bookings for services.

The ramifications of the Griha Shakti Yojana have become apparent as temple crowds swell. The demand for special pujas, accommodations, and other services at prominent temples has caused inconvenience for devotees. In response, the Mujarai Department has taken proactive measures by instituting online services in the temples under its administration. A dedicated booking and command center in Bangalore has been established to manage this online service. This strategic move aims to augment temple revenue while delivering enhanced service quality and timely offerings to devotees.