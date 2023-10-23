Multinational inverter company opens its global competence centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: SMA Solar Technology AG, a renowned German multinational inverter company, leading the way in Solar PV Inverters, Energy Storage, and Power Electronics, is delighted to announce the successful grand opening of its Global Competence Center -SMA” Sapience” in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The celebration was held at the prestigious

Hilton Hotel, Manyata Business Park, on October 18. The company’s Global Competence Opening Celebration marks a significant milestone in SMA Global’s history as it establishes a hub to cater to its worldwide installation base and customers. The event highlights the deep commitment of this prominent German MNC to the Indian market and its global operations.

Barbara Gregor, CFO of SMA Solar, Global Competence Center expressed her excitement about the event, stating ‘We are truly honored to inaugurate our Global Competence Center -SMA ”Sapience” in Bengaluru, India. This marks a pivotal moment in SMA Solar’s journey, and we look forward to furthering our commitment to renewable energies and the Indian market’

Distinguished guests and dignitaries graced the momentous occasion, including top executives and esteemed dignitaries Amita Bagga, Head of SMA Sapience, Bengaluru, India, Mr. Friedrich Birgelen, Deputy Consul General - German Consulate General Bangalore, Hariram Prabhakaran Head of Industry Solutions - Large Scale SMA Solar Technology AG, Kai Ludolph - Head of Project Engineering Services at SMA Solar Technology AG was present.

Additionally, the event hosted Dr. Jai Asundi, Executive Director, Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy, Bangalore, and Mr. Idris Mohammed, Climate Change Advisor from Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. Establishing the

Global Competence Center in Bengaluru solidifies SMA Solar's commitment to driving innovation in renewable energy and enhancing its service to global customers.

For 40 years, SMA has been setting technological trends and driving the development of renewable energies. With their groundbreaking inverter technology, they have made significant contributions in seeing that renewable energies leave the pioneer phase behind and increasingly become the norm worldwide. With the digitization of the energy industry, they are now entering the energy world of the future. Photovoltaics are playing an important role, given that they will soon be the most cost-effective energy source in all regions.

In 1996, one of the first large solar PV plant was powered with SMA central inverter in India. SMA opened its Indian subsidiary at an opportune time in October 2010 when the market was about to expand rapidly. The SMA India team has also grown to spread across 6 locations.