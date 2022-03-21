Multipurpose women's co-ops with 90% govt share in every taluk: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Multipurpose women's cooperative societies with 90% share capital from the State government would be started in every taluk, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a function to present the 'Sahakara Ratna' award organised by Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Limited, Karnataka State Housing Cooperative Society and the Cooperation Department.

Milk Cooperative Societies in the State have an annual revenue of Rs.36000 cr. The State government has decided to establish a Milk Producers Bank with an intention to ensure that the profit goes to milk producers. An allocation of Rs.100 cr has been made in the budget to establish Ksheera Samridhi Bank. Orders in this regard would be issued soon, Bommai said.

Yeshasvini programme has been reintrouduced for the farmers, State government is bearing Rs12,000 cr power bill of farmers pumpsets which is a result of our senior leader BS Yediyurappa's far sighted vision for farmers' welfare, under the Prime Minister's 'Krishi Samman Yojana' the State and Union governments are paying Rs2800 cr annually for 45 lakh farmers in the State, Bommai said.