Mysore city to become plastic free soon: Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru: Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwara B Khandre said that five cities of the state, including Mysore city, will be made plastic-free.

Speaking to mediapersons, Minister Eshwara Khandre said that plastic is the biggest problem not only in the state but also worldwide, hundreds of problems are arising due to plastic waste, and in this background, the government has taken the resolution to make plastic free.

On World Environment Day, 5 cities have been taken up to make plastic free, according to which Kalburgi, Bidar, Mysore and Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala will be made single-use plastic free in the first phase, the minister said.

Responding to a question about the corruption of Ramesh Kumar, the Chief Conservator of Forests in Bandipur Forest Division, the Minister said that an investigation has already been ordered based on the complaint of MLA Ganesh Prasad, and strict action will be taken after the report is received.

Two DCFs have already been suspended on corruption charges, as we have ensured corruption free and transparent administration in the department. He clarified that wherever such cases are reported, action will be taken decisively.

Answering a question about human-wildlife conflict, the minister said that the state government has already taken action in this regard, every human life is precious, the department has been instructed to take action to prevent human life from being harmed by wild animals, and two new task forces have been formed to drive elephants to the forest immediately where there is a problem of elephants.

Steps have been taken to prevent elephants from entering the city by constructing a railway barricade. He said that the Chief Minister has allocated Rs 120 crore for this in this time's budget.