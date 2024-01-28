Mysore Fest revives tourism spirit with vibrant ‘Chitra Santhe’

Mysuru: The ongoing Mysore Fest, organized by the Department of Tourism and the District Tourism Development Committee, has captured the imagination of visitors, showcasing a vibrant Chitra Santhe (Art Fair) at the Manasa Gangotri premises in Mysore. The three-day festival aims to rejuvenate the tourism industry, which suffered significant setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the tourism sector gradually recovers, the Mysore Fest offers a platform for artists to showcase their talent and creativity. The festival, which commenced on Friday, features an array of programs, including Chitra Santhe, Free Market, Mysore Food Fest, cultural performances at Manasa Gangotri Bayalu Mandir, and a picture writing competition for children.

Saturday’s highlights included the Chitra Santhe held in front of the iconic clock tower, captivating the hearts of the people of Mysore. The art exhibition presented diverse artworks from across the country, encompassing paintings of mountains, American cartoons in walnut wood boxes, pencil artworks, acrylic and oil paintings, watercolor artworks, depictions of nature’s beauty, and traditional images of Mysore.

Visitors were visibly enthralled, with some even purchasing their favourite pieces of art. Additionally, decorative items crafted by artisans took center stage, contributing to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. The food fair, featuring stalls offering Melukote puliogar, various biryanis, fruit juices, and more, added to the overall appeal of the event.

The Free Market section showcased a variety of art works, handicrafts, and herbal products, further enhancing the diverse offerings of the festival. Savita, Joint Director of the Tourism Department, expressed satisfaction with the increasing participation and emphasized that these events, initially planned for Dussehra, are now contributing to the ongoing development of tourism in the region.

The Mysore Fest continues to attract locals and tourists alike, providing a dynamic platform for cultural exchange and artistic expression.