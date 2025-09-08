Mysuru Dasara 2025 tickets, gold cards released online

Mysuru: The district administration has officially launched ticket and gold card sales for the world-famous Mysuru Dasara 2025, making them available to the public through the festival’s official website.

Dasara, often hailed as Naadahabba (the state festival), will be celebrated in grandeur from September 22 to October 2, 2025. For those wishing to witness every major highlight—from the majestic Mysore Palace illuminations to the grand Jamboo Savari procession, Torchlight Parade, and a series of cultural programs—the Dasara gold card is the all-access pass.Ticket pricing is Dasara Gold Card: ₹6,500,Jamboo Savari ticket: ₹3,500 and Torchlight Parade ticket: ₹1,500

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikant Reddy, who also serves as the Dasara Special Officer, said in a press release that the tickets went live on the official portal https://mysoredasara.gov.in from 3 PM on Saturday. The ₹6,500 Gold Card offers exclusive benefits, including one-time free entry to Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Chamundi Hills (special darshan), and Mysore Palace. In addition, seating arrangements will be provided for the Drone Show, Jamboo Savari, and the Torchlight Parade, ensuring gold card holders a hassle-free experience at the most sought-after events.

While the cultural essence of Dasara continues through age-old rituals and royal traditions, this year’s celebrations will also feature innovative attractions like the Drone Show, which was introduced in recent editions and has since become a major crowd-puller.

The DC added that arrangements have been made to ensure smooth ticketing and entry for visitors, with both online and offline systems being strengthened.Mysuru Dasara is expected to draw lakhs of tourists from across the country and abroad.

With tickets now on sale, the countdown to Karnataka’s most celebrated festival has officially begun.