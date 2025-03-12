Mysuru’s Bibi Fatima: A Kickboxer’s Journey of Determination

Mysuru: Overcoming a childhood marked by hardship and societal rejection, 20-year-old Bibi Fatima has emerged as a formidable kickboxer, winning multiple accolades at the national and international levels. Fatima, who has been training in kickboxing for 12 years, has secured 29 gold medals in district, state, and national championships. Despite a hand injury, she recently won two silver medals in an international tournament held in New Delhi.

Fatima’s journey is a testament to perseverance. Her father abandoned the family two decades ago due to the absence of a male heir. Left destitute, Fatima’s mother attempted to end her life, but the family was taken in by Akram Pasha, a transgender beggar in Mysuru. Pasha adopted Fatima and supported her education and training, earning a living through alms to sustain the family.

Currently pursuing her secondary education, Fatima dreams of representing India in the Olympics. However, financial constraints hinder her aspirations. She hopes to open a kickboxing training centre to support herself and provide for Pasha, who continues to pay rent for both their accommodations.

Recognising her achievements, members of the M. Friends Charitable Trust from Mangaluru, led by Rashid Vitla, visited her home to extend financial assistance and encouragement. Social organisations and sports enthusiasts have been urged to come forward and support Fatima in achieving her dreams.





