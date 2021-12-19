Namma Metro In Bengaluru Is Revising Its Schedules
- Bengaluru's Namma Metro will open at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 20, according to a press release from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).
- On Sundays, there will be no changes to metro schedules, and trains will begin at 7 a.m.
Bengaluru's Namma Metro will open at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 20, according to a press release from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The new schedule will be in effect from Monday to Saturday. Trains, on the other hand, will begin running at 7 a.m. on Sunday, as they did previously.
The BMRCL has already extended the Namma Metro schedules in November. Commuters could board the last train at 10 p.m., and the closing time was extended by an hour to 11 p.m. on November 18. The shortened operational hours were owing to the night curfew, which had been imposed by the Karnataka government after the state was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 infections in April.
While the Purple and Green lines of Bengaluru's metro system are currently operational. The purple line connects the metro stations of Baiyyappanahalli and Kengeri. The Nagasandra and Silk Institute metro stations are connected by the Green line. Namma Metro is the country's third largest metro network, with a total operational length of 55.6 kilometres.