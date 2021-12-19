Namma Metro In Bengaluru Is Revising Its Schedules

Bengaluru's Namma Metro will open at 5 a.m. on Monday, December 20, according to a press release from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The new schedule will be in effect from Monday to Saturday. Trains, on the other hand, will begin running at 7 a.m. on Sunday, as they did previously.



It mentioned that the metro train services will now begin at 5 a.m. on weekdays from the terminal stations of Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Kengeri, and Baiyappanahalli, i.e. from Monday to Saturday). On Sundays, there will be no changes to metro schedules, and trains will begin at 7 a.m.

The last metro train at the terminal stations will depart at 11 p.m., and trains will arrive at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station at 11.30 p.m. on all weekdays. Across all days of the week, the last metro train service will be accessible at 11 p.m. from all terminal stations and at 11.30 p.m. from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic.

The BMRCL has already extended the Namma Metro schedules in November. Commuters could board the last train at 10 p.m., and the closing time was extended by an hour to 11 p.m. on November 18. The shortened operational hours were owing to the night curfew, which had been imposed by the Karnataka government after the state was hit by the second wave of COVID-19 infections in April.

While the Purple and Green lines of Bengaluru's metro system are currently operational. The purple line connects the metro stations of Baiyyappanahalli and Kengeri. The Nagasandra and Silk Institute metro stations are connected by the Green line. Namma Metro is the country's third largest metro network, with a total operational length of 55.6 kilometres.