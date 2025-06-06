Namma Metro: SBI and Child Help Foundation Open Baby Feeding Centres at Metro Stations

The State Bank of India (SBI) in Bengaluru, along with the Child Help Foundation (CHF), has opened four baby feeding centres in the city as part of its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) work.

The centres have been set up at the following places:

Banashankari Metro Station (Green Line)

RV Road Metro Station (Green Line)

Benniganahalli Metro Station (Purple Line)

Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH)

These locations were selected based on how many people visit them and the need for spaces where mothers can feed their babies comfortably.

The Benniganahalli Metro Station centre was opened on June 4, 2025. Senior officers from SBI, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), and Child Help Foundation attended the opening event.

The goal of these centres is to give mothers a safe and private space to feed their babies, especially for those who are traveling or visiting hospitals.

This work is part of SBI’s effort to improve public spaces and to help mothers and children by providing useful facilities.

The Child Help Foundation helped carry out this project with the support of SBI.