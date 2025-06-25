Namma Yatri Launches Namma Driver Welfare Trust to Give Back to the Drivers of Karnataka

Bengaluru - At the second edition of Namma Sarathi Sangama (NSS), an annual gathering that celebrates Bengaluru’s mobility champions, Namma Yatri announced the launch of the Namma Driver Welfare Trust (NDWT) a first-of-its-kind, community-powered initiative focused on the long-term well-being of Namma Yatri drivers across Karnataka.

Conceptualised as a way to stand by the people who keep the city moving, the Trust will be funded through a fixed contribution of 2% of Namma Yatri’s revenue. It is designed as a legally registered, independently governed entity, built to offer sustained financial and social support for drivers and their families - beyond incentives, beyond performance.

At the heart of NDWT lies a commitment to holistic driver welfare. The Trust will enable programs around accident and medical support, educational scholarships, access to financial tools, and more. These offerings will evolve in consultation with driver representatives and experts, to stay rooted in real, everyday needs.

Speaking at the event, Ramalinga Reddy, Honourable Transport Minister of Karnataka, said, “This event is a significant step towards supporting the drivers of Namma Yatri and their long-term welfare. The launch of the Namma Driver Welfare Trust is a commendable initiative, one that recognises the hard work of these drivers and provides them with greater security and support. I’m proud to see such positive and people-first change taking root in our city’s transport system."

Shan M S, Co-Founder of Namma Yatri, added, “This Trust isn’t about reward, it’s about responsibility. From the very beginning, we have seen drivers not just as partners, but as people who carry the weight of the city every single day. Their challenges aren’t seasonal, and our support shouldn't be either. With the Namma Driver Welfare Trust, we are building a safety net that’s community-powered, independently governed, and future-facing. This Trust is our way of saying: we see you, we value you, and we’ll stand by you. Not just as a platform, but as a people-first movement.”