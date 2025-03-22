National Conference on Biological Sciences Kicks Off at Alva’s College

Live
Alva’s (Autonomous) College in Vidyagiri hosted the opening of a national conference on "Recent Advances and Innovations in Biological Sciences" on Saturday, organised jointly by its Biotechnology Department and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Mangaluru.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Ramya Kateel from Manipal KMC's Pharmacology Department praised the growing synergy between technology and biology, calling it a boon for research. She said such conferences inspire creativity and collaboration among scholars.
Dr. H. Lakshmikant, an environmental officer with KSPCB, Mangaluru, encouraged students to embrace challenges in research, advising them to stay curious and resilient. The college principal, Dr. Kurian, added that awareness of societal issues is key for researchers, and events like this elevate students’ understanding.
A highlight of the day was the launch of a research paper compilation. Expert talks followed, featuring Dr. Lakshmikant, Dr. Harshita B.A. from Nutrace, Bengaluru, and Dr. Priyanka Sridharan from A.J. Medical College, Mangaluru. Students showcased their work through talks and posters, drawing participants from various colleges. Dr. Rama Bhat P., head of the postgraduate biotechnology program, attended