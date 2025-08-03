New witness appears before SIT in mass burial case

Belthangady: In a fresh development in the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala village, a second complainant, identified as Jayanth T., appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at its office in Belthangady on Saturday.

Jayanth is reported to have submitted a statement claiming he had witnessed multiple bodies being buried at various locations in Dharmasthala. According to SIT sources, his testimony is being formally recorded and may offer new leads to corroborate or expand the scope of the ongoing investigation.

The SIT has been probing allegations related to the discovery of human remains, following a complaint that cited suspicious burials and unauthorised disposal of bodies. Preliminary excavation work at some of the identified sites had earlier revealed skeletal fragments at one location.

Investigating officers said the details provided by Jayanth will be examined in the context of earlier findings and cross-verified with other witness statements. The SIT continues to maintain that the investigation is being carried out in a transparent and methodical manner, and that all testimonies will be assessed with the assistance of forensic analysis where necessary. This marks the second formal deposition in the case, as investigators work to determine the veracity of the claims and establish whether any legal violations or criminal activity occurred.