NHAI begins working in final stretch of Expressway

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway's final mile of construction on the Mysuru side has been taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The expressway would reduce the time required to commute from Bengaluru to Mysore to 90 minutes. The seven-kilometer-long Srirangapatna bypass was completed last week, making the majority of the expressway open to vehicular traffic.In order to meet the deadline for the end of February, work is moving very quickly. A few minor bridge-related tasks that have been pending to be performed and will soon be completed.

According to Mysore-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, who played a vital role in negotiating with the federal government to accelerate project financing and land acquisition, PM Modi will formally unveil the highway in the first week of March.The current focus of the efforts is on Siddalingapura and Kalasthawadi. Kalasthawadi's neighbour, an outdated bridge, is being demolished and will be rebuilt after the alignment is changed.