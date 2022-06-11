Nirmala Sitharaman wins RS seat from Karnataka

Bengaluru: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman won as the BJP's candidate from Karnataka, the party's national general secretary CT Ravi said on Friday.

Besides Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and member of legislative council Lehar Singh Siroya were also declared winners, Ravi said, adding that they got more votes than the allotted ones as "people from the other parties helped us".

According to available inputs, Congress candidate Jairam Ramesh won from the fourth seat up for grabs from the southern state, while none from the Janata Dal (Secular) failed to make the cut.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that at least two lawmakers from the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) cross-voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha.