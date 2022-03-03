Nitturu - Banasandra double line commissioned

Bengaluru: As part of Arsikere-Tumkur doubling project, Nittur- Banasandra 22 km doubling was commissioned on 25 February. It involved six cut and connections and intensive coordination with Bengaluru and Mysuru divisions.



The doubling of Nitturu - Banasandra double line on Tumakuru - Arsikere projects will give a huge boost to the connectivity across Karnataka. This line of 22 kms stretch was taken up at a cost of Rs 75.5 crore.

In a media statement, the South Western Railways, Public Relations Officer, Aneesh Hegde said, "It consists of 5 major bridges and 2 newly constructed road under bridges (RUBs). Tumakuru – Arsikere doubling project of 96 kms on Bengaluru-Hubballi line was sanctioned in 2015."

"It is an important milestone in the doubling of Hubballi – Bengaluru route. This completed and commissioned track doubling will increase the line capacity of this important line connecting Bengaluru to Hubballi, Belagavi and Mumbai. It will also give impetus to rail infrastructure in Arsikere – Tumakuru and improve intercity connectivity," he said.

He added, With the commissioning of this section, the doubling between Tumakuru – Arsikere stands fully completed and commissioned. Nittur – Banasandra track doubling involved 6 cut and connections in mid-section and 2 cut and connections including slewing and aligning 500 meters length in curve in Ammasandra yard having both constraints of site and labour.

This is one of the few projects on Indian Railways having a length of nearly 100 kms getting completed despite the challenges of COVID 19 and heavy rains between 2019 – 2021.