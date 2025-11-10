Niveus Mangalore Marathon draws 6,000 participants

Mangaluru: This coastal city turned into a vibrant running corridor on Sunday morning as more than 6,000 runners took part in the Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2025, navigating scenic coastal stretches, cheering crowds, and festival-like post-race celebrations.

The annual event, organised by the Mangalore Runners Club, showcased a growing fitness culture and civic participation in the region. Participants arrived from across India and overseas, with representation from over 20 states and countries as far as Japan, Australia, Denmark, and Nigeria. The marathon offered categories for multiple age and experience groups, from the elite Full Marathon to the community-based 2K Gammath Run.

The finish zone at Mangala Stadium became a celebration arena, featuring physiotherapy aid, recovery stations, local treats, and photo booths. T

he finisher medal — inspired by Pili Nalike, Mangalore’s famed tiger dance tradition — served as a cultural emblem for participants.

The event also highlighted social outreach, supporting Riya Foundation, which works with persons with disabilities.

Officials and public representatives praised the marathon’s contribution to civic life. MP Brijesh Chowta described the event as “an example of what a community can build together,” while MLA Vedavyas Kamath called it “a unique coming together of fitness and culture.”

Mangalore Runners Club President Joel D’Souza said the initiative has grown from a local running group to a city-wide movement encouraging healthier lifestyles.

