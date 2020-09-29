No decision yet on reopening schools: Minister S. Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru:Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said that the state government had not taken any decision yet on reopening of schools.

The Karnataka government had decided about a fortnight ago that Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 would be partially allowed to be held.

In other words, teachers of these classes would be present in schools wherein students who have doubts in any topic could seek clarifications in their respective subjects though regular classes won't be held.

This had led to speculations that Karnataka would reopen schools soon. A section of parents had vehemently opposed the reopening of schools amid the pandemic.

Owing to parental pressure, the government on September 20 prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and only undergraduates to meet teachers amid the pandemic.

In a bid to allay the fears, Suresh Kumar had posted detailed information on the issue on Facebook.

He maintained that the Karnataka government planned to elicit views from various quarters like politicians, academics and health experts before taking any final decision on this matter.

Soon after returning from Bidar district tour in a day or two, the Minister asserted, he would convene a meeting of different stakeholders along with the departments concerned to decide on reopening of schools.