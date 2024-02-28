Live
No question of protecting anyone if FSL report proves allegation: K’taka CM on pro-Pak slogan issue
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that if the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report proves that the slogan raised in favour of Pakistan is true, serious action will be taken.
"There is no question of protecting those who raised slogans in favour of Pakistan," said the CM.
He was speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha here.
"Strict action will be taken against whoever shouted slogans against the nation," he said.
Answering a question from the media that this incident happened in Vidhana Soudha, he said, "What difference will it make to those who want to raise slogans?"
The incident had allegedly taken place during the victory celebration of Syed Naseer Hussain, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The BJP has called for a statewide protest against the incident and lodged a police complaint.